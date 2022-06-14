Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.5%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.13. 466,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,339,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

