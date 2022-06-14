SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.08

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.08 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.70). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.64), with a volume of 4,028 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.80. The company has a market cap of £26.35 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

