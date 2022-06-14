SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.08

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.08 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.70). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.64), with a volume of 4,028 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.80. The company has a market cap of £26.35 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)
