Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 168,846 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 329,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $1,350,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

