SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.52

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 3395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

