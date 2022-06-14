SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.85

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.85 and last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 27120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

