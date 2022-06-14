SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.43

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 5395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSK. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

