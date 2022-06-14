SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.35

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 190116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.