SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.82

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 4034204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

