SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.15

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.15 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 143119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

