SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 86,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,182 shares.The stock last traded at $419.03 and had previously closed at $419.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

