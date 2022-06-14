Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
SPVNF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
