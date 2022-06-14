Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.40

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.40 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 699,442 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($58,259.50).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

