Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 331881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

