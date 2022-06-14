Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

