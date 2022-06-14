Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.