Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Gap Down to $35.87

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $35.05. Sprott shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 968 shares changing hands.

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 21.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.