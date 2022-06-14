Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.48. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.