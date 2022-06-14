Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.12

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.12 and traded as low as C$45.11. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.26, with a volume of 104,217 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.52352 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

