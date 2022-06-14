Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,778 shares of company stock worth $437,973. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

