Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.70 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 184556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Specifically, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,625 shares of company stock worth $11,517,225. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -418.37 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Square by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 227.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

