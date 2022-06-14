SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

