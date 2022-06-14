Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.74

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.74 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 104.92 ($1.27). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.27), with a volume of 367,306 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.59) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.74. The company has a market cap of £587.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

