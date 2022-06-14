Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 694 ($8.42).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 592.80 ($7.20) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.05.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,940.65). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,293.12).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

