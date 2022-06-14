Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 694 ($8.42).
Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 592.80 ($7.20) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.05.
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
