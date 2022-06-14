Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

