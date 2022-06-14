Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

SCBFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

