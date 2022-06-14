Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.21

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.21 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 79.32 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($0.97), with a volume of 791,170 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust news, insider Sarah Slater purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,419.83).

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI)

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

