Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Robert Mintak Sells 10,772 Shares

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Director Robert Mintak sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.84, for a total value of C$62,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,547,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,035,258.40.

On Friday, June 10th, Robert Mintak sold 34,658 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$237,877.75.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Robert Mintak sold 29,570 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$222,207.82.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Standard Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

