Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SWT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

