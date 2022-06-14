Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SWT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.