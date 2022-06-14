Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Shares of SRGZ remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Star Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Star Gold
