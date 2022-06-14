Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of SRGZ remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Star Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. Its flagship property is the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

