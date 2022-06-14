Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.48

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $10.48. Star Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 44,201 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.54 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 3.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

In other news, CFO Richard Ambury bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Star Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

