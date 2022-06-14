Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 610,441 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $5.32.

STRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

