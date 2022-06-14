StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get StealthGas alerts:

GASS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.