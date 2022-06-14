Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

STLD stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

