Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $70.58

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.58, but opened at $73.68. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 6,061 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

