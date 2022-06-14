Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $11.86. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 133,793 shares.

Several analysts have commented on SCM shares. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

