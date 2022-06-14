Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Stem has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.43.
About Stem
