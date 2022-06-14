Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 23,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,883,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,170 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stem by 2,688.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

