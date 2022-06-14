Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.32

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 5433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

