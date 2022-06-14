SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($183.52).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach acquired 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($184.03).

On Tuesday, April 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 39 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($180.82).

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £147.26 ($178.74).

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 343.22 ($4.17) on Tuesday. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 323 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.40). The firm has a market cap of £459.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.