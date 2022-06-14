Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $25.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of LESL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

