Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $93.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $198.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,901,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.