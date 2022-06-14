StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

