StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. Equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

