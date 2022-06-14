StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of AEZS opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
