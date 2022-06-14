StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALIM opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.41.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

