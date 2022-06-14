StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ARTW opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of 152.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

