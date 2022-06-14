StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
