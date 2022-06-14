StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

