StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of USAT stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.