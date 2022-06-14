StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

