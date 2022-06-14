StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99.
